Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) (ETR:HYQ) Shares Up 3.3%

Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) (ETR:HYQ) shot up 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as €534.00 ($628.24) and last traded at €532.00 ($625.88). 4,036 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €515.00 ($605.88).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HYQ. Berenberg Bank set a €440.00 ($517.65) target price on Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Warburg Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 144.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €473.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of €460.95.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.