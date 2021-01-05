HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HYRE. ValuEngine lowered HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of HyreCar from $5.25 to $6.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $126.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 3.01. HyreCar has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $8.60.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 481.90% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the second quarter worth $32,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in HyreCar in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in HyreCar by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 55,176 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

