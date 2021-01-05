i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.48 Million

Analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to announce $40.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.00 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $41.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $174.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.25 million to $185.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $198.65 million, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $213.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded i3 Verticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -820.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

In other news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $100,799.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $837,261.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,061 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 74.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 262,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.