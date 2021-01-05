IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $197.00

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $197.00 and last traded at $191.40, with a volume of 940025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $194.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.94.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

