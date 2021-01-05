ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Trading 0.6% Higher

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.38. 3,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 2,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Separately, TheStreet raised ICC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get ICC alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter. ICC had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 5.10%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,516 shares during the period. ICC comprises 1.3% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 3.25% of ICC worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

ICC Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICCH)

ICC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets products through a network of 176 independent agents in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.