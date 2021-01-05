ICON (ICX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $86.96 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001607 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $318.39 million and $86.96 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

Get ICON alerts:

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 580,384,585 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.