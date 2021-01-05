Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.24

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and traded as low as $7.87. Ideal Power shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 100,644 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ideal Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $23.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ideal Power stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) by 624.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,248 shares during the period. Ideal Power makes up 0.9% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 6.05% of Ideal Power worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

