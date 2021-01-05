iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L) (LON:IBPO) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L) (LON:IBPO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.57) and last traded at GBX 336 ($4.39), with a volume of 95143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 326 ($4.26).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a GBX 49.40 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L)’s previous dividend of $5.72. This represents a yield of 14.7%. iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.68%.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 281.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 255.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £638.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60.

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, anti-money laundering and KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

