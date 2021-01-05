IHT Real Estate Protocol Market Cap Achieves $588,682.92 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $588,682.92 and approximately $45,501.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, CoinBene, DDEX and Cashierest. In the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00043003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.00343386 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00036830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00025524 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, CoinBene, Upbit, CoinTiger, Allbit, HitBTC, Gate.io, DDEX, LBank, Cashierest, Kucoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

