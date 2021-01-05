II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.96

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.96 and last traded at $79.57, with a volume of 50684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IIVI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -725.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $728.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 113.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $802,807.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276,965 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $120,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,197 shares of company stock worth $26,434,407 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in II-VI by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 119,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in II-VI by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in II-VI by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in II-VI by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

