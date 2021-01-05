II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.86

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.86 and traded as high as $78.53. II-VI shares last traded at $76.01, with a volume of 1,165,188 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on IIVI. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -690.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $728.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.86 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $612,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,767,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Giovanni Barbarossa sold 104,741 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $6,244,658.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,175 shares in the company, valued at $6,985,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,197 shares of company stock worth $26,434,407 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,495,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $401,166,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its stake in II-VI by 16.7% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,920,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,435,000 after acquiring an additional 417,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in II-VI by 256.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 540,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after acquiring an additional 388,796 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in II-VI by 29.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 490,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,169,000 after acquiring an additional 110,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in II-VI by 3.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

