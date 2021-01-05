ILCOIN (ILC) Price Reaches $0.0104 on Top Exchanges

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. ILCOIN has a total market cap of $6.32 million and $107,552.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ILCOIN has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One ILCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange, FreiExchange and IDAX.

ILCOIN Profile

ILCOIN (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2016. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,564,681,407 coins and its circulating supply is 610,984,987 coins. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCOIN’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

Buying and Selling ILCOIN

ILCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Graviex, FreiExchange, Crex24, IDAX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

