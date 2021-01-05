Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Raised to $207.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $200.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.88.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $203.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.50 and a 200 day moving average of $195.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $224.69. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,924,836,000 after buying an additional 772,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,707,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,301,000 after buying an additional 135,242 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after buying an additional 268,059 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,731,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

