Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Decreased by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,624 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Illumina by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $481,158,000 after acquiring an additional 81,815 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 28.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322,674 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,188,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $367,439,000 after purchasing an additional 118,880 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 5.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 978,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $302,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50,126 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Illumina by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 937,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $347,056,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total value of $1,395,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,907,387.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,722,944. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.14.

Illumina stock traded up $7.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,336. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $404.20. The company has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 86.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.27 and its 200 day moving average is $342.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.