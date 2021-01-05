ImageCash (IMGC) Price Tops $0.0058 on Top Exchanges

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 103.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, ImageCash has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar. One ImageCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCash has a total market cap of $29,253.04 and $232,777.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00029774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00124062 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00249696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.64 or 0.00516297 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00273690 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018218 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,155,294 coins and its circulating supply is 5,036,294 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

ImageCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

