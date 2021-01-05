iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Shares Gap Up to $4.58

Shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $5.86. iMedia Brands shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

The company has a market cap of $76.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 173.31% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $109.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,111,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iMedia Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.