Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) (LON:IDH) Shares Gap Down to $222.00

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) (LON:IDH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $222.00, but opened at $210.00. Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) shares last traded at $200.00, with a volume of 91 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 213.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 229.63. The company has a market capitalization of £57.57 million and a PE ratio of 159.54.

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) Company Profile (LON:IDH)

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.