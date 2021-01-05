Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) (LON:IDH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $213.12

Shares of Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) (LON:IDH) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.12 and traded as high as $222.00. Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) shares last traded at $222.00, with a volume of 5,512 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £59.70 million and a P/E ratio of 159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 213.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 229.63.

About Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) (LON:IDH)

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.