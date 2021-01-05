ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock Price Up 5.2%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) rose 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.83. Approximately 2,723,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,794,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

IMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $70,511.76. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2,728.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,987,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after buying an additional 4,811,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 173.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 1,138,933 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 72.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,721,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 724,894 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,379,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 11,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 85,155 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.