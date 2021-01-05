Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO)’s stock price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.05. Approximately 716,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 625,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

IMO has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC raised their target price on Imperial Oil from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.79.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,631,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,458 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,466,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,611,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after purchasing an additional 504,487 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 703,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 402,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 338,158 shares during the last quarter.

About Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.