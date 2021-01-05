Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Trading Up 5.4%

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.54 and last traded at $43.50. Approximately 194,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 203,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.26.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Impinj from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Impinj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 7.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 391,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,179,289.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,255,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $424,202. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 82.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Impinj by 457.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the second quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 1,462.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

