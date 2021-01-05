Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Shares Gap Down to $6.09

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.09, but opened at $5.60. Indonesia Energy shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 million and a P/E ratio of -21.75.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile (NYSE:INDO)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 km2 with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.98 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 km2 located onshore in West Java.

