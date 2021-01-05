Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $88.27

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.27 and traded as high as $88.74. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $86.41, with a volume of 16,180,358 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,154,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,923,000 after acquiring an additional 427,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,131,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,387 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8,871.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,838,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,571 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,005.7% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,888,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 49.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,437,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,641,000 after acquiring an additional 804,080 shares in the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

