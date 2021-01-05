Inex Project Reaches Market Cap of $124,361.42 (INEX)

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Inex Project has a total market capitalization of $124,361.42 and $373.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Inex Project has traded down 75.7% against the dollar. One Inex Project token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00030285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00126597 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 81.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.10 or 0.00253195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.91 or 0.00521114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00275639 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017990 BTC.

About Inex Project

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,903,332,163 tokens. Inex Project’s official website is www.inexprojectofficial.com

Inex Project Token Trading

Inex Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inex Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inex Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Inex Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

