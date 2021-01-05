Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.58.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Infinera alerts:

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 112,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $968,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hooshmand Kambiz sold 42,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $316,795.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,787 shares in the company, valued at $879,868.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,943 shares of company stock worth $3,735,281 over the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Infinera by 7,026.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 774,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 763,757 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Infinera by 352.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 192,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Infinera by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 56,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinera by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Infinera by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Infinera has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $340.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.