Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.54

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.54 and last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 66481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.34.

The firm has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 877.6% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

