Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) were up 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.02. Approximately 724,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 683,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $410.66 million, a P/E ratio of 300.38 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $522.23 million during the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $107,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Gil Melman sold 9,154 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $169,440.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,554 shares of company stock valued at $321,073. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. 11.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.