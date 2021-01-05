ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.06

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.06 and traded as high as $9.46. ING Groep shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 3,733,907 shares trading hands.

ING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.92.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 8.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 4.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 21.5% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

