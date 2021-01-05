ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ING has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

ING stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 220,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,144. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.92. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 128.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 19,896 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 13.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 126,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

