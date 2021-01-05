ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
ING has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.
ING stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 220,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,144. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.92. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 128.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 19,896 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 13.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 126,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
