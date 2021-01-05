Inland Homes plc (INL.L) (LON:INL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $61.44

Shares of Inland Homes plc (INL.L) (LON:INL) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.44 and traded as low as $60.00. Inland Homes plc (INL.L) shares last traded at $60.50, with a volume of 358,309 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 61.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.72.

In related news, insider Nishith Motilal Meghji Malde sold 1,000,000 shares of Inland Homes plc (INL.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67), for a total transaction of £510,000 ($666,318.26).

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield sites for residential and mixed use projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of homes; letting or operating of real estate properties. It holds a land portfolio of 7,796 plots in the south and south-east of England, 2,170 residential plots spread across 405 acres as well as has 892 homes under construction.

