INMAX Achieves Market Capitalization of $32,682.82 (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One INMAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. INMAX has a market cap of $32,682.82 and approximately $100.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, INMAX has traded 22% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00029533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00119899 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00212349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00495616 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00049728 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.00263847 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018142 BTC.

INMAX Profile

INMAX launched on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange . INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex . The official website for INMAX is inmax.live

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

