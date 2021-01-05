Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.36

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.36 and traded as high as $6.60. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 31,199 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $108.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 31.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th.

In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 15,202 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $117,967.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,297.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 28,443 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $228,966.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISSC. UBS Group AG increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 25.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display system in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

