Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT) dropped 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.55 and last traded at $31.28. Approximately 21,979 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 386% from the average daily volume of 4,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.57.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.88% of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.