Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.85 and last traded at $27.86. Approximately 2,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 20,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 37.8% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.