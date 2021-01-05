Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to post sales of $69.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.10 million. Inogen reported sales of $78.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year sales of $303.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.12 million to $304.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $327.86 million, with estimates ranging from $319.50 million to $333.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INGN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Inogen stock opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $972.31 million, a P/E ratio of -488.39 and a beta of 0.98. Inogen has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $67.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.26.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $349,472.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,017 shares in the company, valued at $442,442.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 191,077 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 8,289.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 148,224 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,530,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 360,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,656,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

