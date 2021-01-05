Insider Buying: Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L) (LON:ARR) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L) (LON:ARR) insider James Nelson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($27,436.63).

ARR stock opened at GBX 205.40 ($2.68) on Tuesday. Aurora Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 242 ($3.16). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 208.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 173.05. The firm has a market cap of £151.01 million and a PE ratio of 3.77.

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

