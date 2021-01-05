Insider Buying: Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L) (LON:ARR) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L) (LON:ARR) insider James Nelson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($27,436.63).
ARR stock opened at GBX 205.40 ($2.68) on Tuesday. Aurora Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 242 ($3.16). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 208.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 173.05. The firm has a market cap of £151.01 million and a PE ratio of 3.77.
About Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L)
