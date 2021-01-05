Insider Buying: Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) Insider Buys 17 Shares of Stock

Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) insider Joanne Wilson acquired 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 812 ($10.61) per share, with a total value of £138.04 ($180.35).

Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Joanne Wilson bought 17 shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.74) per share, for a total transaction of £139.74 ($182.57).

On Friday, November 6th, Joanne Wilson purchased 18 shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.71) per share, with a total value of £133.74 ($174.73).

On Friday, October 9th, Joanne Wilson purchased 18 shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.16) per share, with a total value of £140.04 ($182.96).

BVIC traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 804 ($10.50). 224,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49. Britvic plc has a 1-year low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 959 ($12.53). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 813.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 806.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a GBX 21.60 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. Britvic plc (BVIC.L)’s payout ratio is 62.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BVIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 890 ($11.63).

About Britvic plc (BVIC.L)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

