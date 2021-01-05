Insider Buying: CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) (LON:CCPG) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) (LON:CCPG) insider Richard Boleat acquired 10,000 shares of CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,542.46).
LON:CCPG opened at GBX 96.56 ($1.26) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 91.04. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 105 ($1.37).
About CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L)
See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.