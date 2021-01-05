Insider Buying: CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) (LON:CCPG) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) (LON:CCPG) insider Richard Boleat acquired 10,000 shares of CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,542.46).

LON:CCPG opened at GBX 96.56 ($1.26) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 91.04. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 105 ($1.37).

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

