Insider Buying: Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) Insider Buys 22 Shares of Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) insider Toby Courtauld purchased 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.68) per share, with a total value of £146.08 ($190.85).

Shares of LON:GPOR traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 658.40 ($8.60). 343,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,999. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 664.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 621.30. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 518.60 ($6.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 971.80 ($12.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.34%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPOR. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 724.77 ($9.47).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

