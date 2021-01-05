Insider Selling: Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Sells 4,967 Shares of Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $26,474.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,308,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,106. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $750.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.33.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 52.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,922,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,439 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,026,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 945,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $14,394,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $6,779,000. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.
