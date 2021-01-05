Insider Selling: Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Sells 4,967 Shares of Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $26,474.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,308,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,106. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $750.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.33.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADAP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 52.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,922,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,439 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,026,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 945,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $14,394,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $6,779,000. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

