Insider Selling: AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Major Shareholder Sells 606,060 Shares of Stock

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) major shareholder Fund Lp Camac sold 606,060 shares of AmBase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $199,999.80. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABCP traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,133. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.86. AmBase Co. has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property in New York, New York; and owned, operated, and managed a commercial office building. AmBase Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

