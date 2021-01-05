Insider Selling: AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Insider Sells 788 Shares of Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $55,041.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,146.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE AMN traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.42. 326,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 45.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 39.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 170.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.