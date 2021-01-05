Insider Selling: AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Insider Sells 788 Shares of Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $55,041.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,146.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE AMN traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.42. 326,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.50.
AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.
About AMN Healthcare Services
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.
