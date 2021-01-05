Insider Selling: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $464,000.00.

Pad Chivukula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $552,800.00.

ARCT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.79. 1,518,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,056. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $129.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.76.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,495,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,072,000 after buying an additional 577,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 504.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,232 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 123.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,060,000 after acquiring an additional 761,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 198,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 727,354 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

