Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $304,320.00.

Douglas B. Given also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Douglas B. Given sold 9,575 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $759,489.00.

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $2.20 on Tuesday, hitting $72.63. 1,264,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.91. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $86.75.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

ARWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,209 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,779,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

