Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Sells 4,921 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.19, for a total transaction of $852,267.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,161.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,138,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,181. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 97.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $198.50.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Etsy by 7.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Etsy by 297.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Etsy in the second quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the second quarter worth about $8,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

