Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Sells 1,686 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $291,593.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,903.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ETSY traded up $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,138,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,181. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $198.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Etsy by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Etsy by 3.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 30.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.77.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.