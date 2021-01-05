Insider Selling: Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $261,310.00.

Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of Grubhub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $241,150.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of Grubhub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $260,295.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of Grubhub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $112,950.00.

Shares of GRUB stock traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,627. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grubhub Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $85.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.56.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $493.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Grubhub by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Grubhub by 749.5% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,530 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the third quarter valued at $1,777,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Grubhub by 4,000,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Grubhub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,540,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a report on Sunday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grubhub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.37.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

