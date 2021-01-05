Insider Selling: Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) COO Sells 1,377 Shares of Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $76,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NTLA traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.01. 1,760,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,601. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Summer Street assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

