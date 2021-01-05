Insider Selling: Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) CFO Sells 2,193 Shares of Stock

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $53,662.71.

Sandip Kapadia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $57,791.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.15. 2,287,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,766. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.95. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $119.31.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The company had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 85.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 203.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 25,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $800,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

