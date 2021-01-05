Insider Selling: Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) Insider Sells 4,413 Shares of Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) insider Vijay Bharadia sold 4,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,726 ($22.55), for a total transaction of £76,168.38 ($99,514.48).

LON ICP opened at GBX 1,770 ($23.13) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.73. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 452 ($5.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,896 ($24.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,680.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,403.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L)’s payout ratio is 97.61%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,607.33 ($21.00).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

